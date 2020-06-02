Keedron Bryant : Zwölfjähriger Afroamerikaner landet mit Protestlied einen viralen Hit

Die Proteste in den USA halten an. Foto: AP/Alex Brandon

Berlin Seit Tagen kommt es in US-Metropolen zu Demonstrationen gegen Polizeigewalt, Rassismus und soziale Ungerechtigkeit. Ein 12-Jähriger hat auf Instagram ein Protestlied veröffentlicht, das in kurzer Zeit knapp drei Millionen Mal aufgerufen wurde.

Mit einem Protestlied gegen Rassismus und Polizeigewalt hat der 12-jährige Afroamerikaner Keedron Bryant Aufsehen in den sozialen Medien erregt. In dem 50-sekündigen Instagram-Video, das bis Montag rund 2,8 Millionen Mal aufgerufen wurde, singt der Junge unter anderem von der Herausforderung, als „junger schwarzer Mann“ standhaft zu bleiben gegen alltägliche Diskriminierungen.

Seit Tagen kommt es in Washington, New York und anderen US-Metropolen zu Demonstrationen gegen Polizeigewalt, Rassismus und soziale Ungerechtigkeit. Auslöser dafür ist der Tod des Afroamerikaners George Floyd nach einem brutalen Polizeieinsatz in Minneapolis im Bundesstaat Minnesota. Bei den Protesten kam es auch zu Ausschreitungen und Plünderungen. US-Präsident Donald Trump kündigte an, die Unruhen notfalls mit militärischer Gewalt stoppen zu wollen.