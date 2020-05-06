Britische Royals : Video zum ersten Geburtstag von Archie veröffentlicht

London/Los Angeles Prinz Harry lebt mit seiner kleinen Familie inzwischen in den USA. Er soll jetzt ein Video mit seinem Sohn Archie und Frau Meghan aufgenommen haben, Es wird auf dem Instagram Account von Save the Children gezeigt. Dort werden Spenden für Kinder gesammelt.

Zum ersten Geburtstag ihres Sohnes Archie haben Prinz Harry (35) und Herzogin Meghan (38) am Mittwoch ein Video veröffentlicht. Darauf ist zu sehen, wie Meghan ihrem strahlenden Sohn aus dem beliebten Kinderbuch „Duck! Rabbit!“ vorliest. In der Geschichte geht es um eine optische Illusion: eine Figur stellt sowohl einen Hasen als auch eine Ente dar.

Meghan wirkt entspannt und trägt ein aufgekrempeltes Jeans-Hemd. Harry ist im Hintergrund lachend und mit seinem Sohn sprechend zu hören. Archie, der zum Schluss etwas ungeduldig wird, ähnelt optisch sehr seinem Vater. Der Prinz soll das Video aufgenommen haben, das auf dem Instagram Account der Organisation Save the Children veröffentlicht worden ist. Dort werden Spenden für Kinder gesammelt. Unklar ist, wann und wo das Video entstanden ist.

Die kleine Familie lebt - nach einer Zwischenstation auf Vancouver Island in Kanada - in Los Angeles. Dort wohnt auch Meghans Mutter Doria Ragland. Harry und Meghan hatten sich Ende März mit dem „Megxit“ vom Königshaus losgesagt und wollen sich in Kalifornien eine neue Existenz aufbauen und mit eigenen Projekten sozial engagieren.