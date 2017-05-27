Police warning

The man managed to get out of the locked ward of an psychiatric clinic in Bedburg-Hau.

Bedburg-Hau. A „certifiably insane and dangerous“ man is on the run since he managed to make his way out of the locked ward of a clinic in Bedburg-Hau.

27.05.2017

BEDBURG-HAU. A 35-year-old man broke out of the locked ward of the LVR clmic in Bedburg-Hau. He is thought to be „certifiably insane and dangerous“ and may have had connections to Bonn in the past.

After a violent hostage-taking in the psychiatry in the Niederrhein city of Bedburg-Hau, a convict managed to escape. Named as Krischan Fischer, he might be armed with a self made, knife-resembling object, the police disclosed on Friday. „The clinic describes him as ‚certifiably insane and dangerous‘“, said a spokesperson.

Witnesses should not address the escapee but instead dial the emergency call number. The police are searching for the man with the aid of helicopters. A male nurse was injured and was brought to a hospital for treatment. The prosecution in Kleve has taken over the investigation.

Initial findings of the police lead to the insight that the 35-year-old had connections to Bonn and Siegburg, which are currently being investigated. According to General-Anzeiger information, Fischer used to have a residence in the Bonn police district.

The 35-year-old escaped on Thursday evening from the locked ward of the clinic in Bedburg-Hau. According to the prosecution, he held a male nurse hostage, aided by another inmate. „They threatened him with a self made, knife-resembling object and forced him into a kitchen, where they armed themselves with more knives“, said to senior prosecutor Günter Neifer. According to him, the two men managed to get into the yard with the hostage and demanded the warden to open the gate. Because he refused the men injured the male nurse by cutting his face and cutting of parts of his earlobe.

When the warden still did not open the gate, the 35-year-old escaped by climbing an approximately four-metre wall surrounding the grounds. His accomplice failed to follow across the wall, which is secured with barbed wire. He was arrested and was brought before an investigating judge on Friday. The charges: hostage-taking.

According to senior prosecutor Neifer, both men were in the clinic following a court order for drug detox. The 35-year-old was convicted of committing a burglary and resistance against executory officers.

Fischer gets described as 168 cm tall, short, dark blonde hair, very sporty and muscular figure, weighing approximately 75kg, dressed in a lilac T-shirt and blue trousers. If you see the 35-year-old, please contact the police via the emergency call number 110 immediately.

Text: dpa

Translation: Mareike Graepel