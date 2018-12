Werbeverbot für Abtreibung

Foto: AP

CDU General Secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer delivers her speech when running as chairwoman at the party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run again for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)