Panorama
US-Amerikanerin will die Welt in Rekordzeit bereisen
Japan. Taylor Demonbreun hat sich ein hohes Ziel gesteckt: Sie will in das Guinness-Buch der Rekorde als schnellste Frau, die alle Länder der Welt bereist hat.
Die 23-jährige Taylor Demonbreun will die ganze Welt bereisen, und das so schnell wie möglich. Damit will sie einen neuen Weltrekord aufstellen: als schnellste und jüngste Frau, die alle Länder der Welt besucht hat.
Entspannung? Fehlanzeige. Alles ist durchgetaktet bei der 23-Jährigen - jede Verspätung kann ihren Plan durcheinander bringen, wie sie jetzt Spiegel Online berichtete. Sie versucht demnach mindestens einen Tag in einem Land zu bleiben. Maximal kann sie sich zwei bis drei Tage Zeit nehmen. In Monaco, zum Beispiel, verbrachte sie keine ganze Stunde - es musste gleich weiter gehen.
Demonbreun startete das Projekt "Weltreise" nach ihrem Studium Anfang 2017. 101 Länder hat sich bereits bereist, ihr fehlen noch 94. An ihrem 24. Geburtstag im Oktober will sie ihr Ziel erreicht haben und in jedem Land der Erde gewesen sein. Aktuell hält die 27-jährige Cassie de Pecol den Rekord. Sie hat 18 Monate gebraucht. Demonbreun will es in 15 Monaten schaffen. ""Ich will Menschen inspirieren, die noch nie zuvor gereist sind", sagte sie Spiegel Online. "Zeigen, wie einfach es ist."
Auch in Krisengebiete muss sie einreisen, um den Weltrekord zu erreichen. Wie sie in den Jemen oder in Syrien einreisen soll, weiß sie allerdings noch nicht. Zwischendurch fliegt sie nach Hause, um Visa zu beantragen, Impfungen zu bekommen und Flüge zu buchen. Ein Vollzeitjob und sicherlich kein Entspannungsurlaub. Ihre Fortschritte lassen sich auf ihrer Internetseite verfolgen. Das Geld für die Reisen hat sie zuvor gesparrt. Und dann gibt es noch immer die netten Hotelangestellten, die sie kostenlos bei sich im Hotel schlafen lassen. Die können immerhin bei einem Weltrekord helfen.
While I was so excited to hit 100 countries, I am even more excited for what is next to come: six weeks visiting every country in Asia! This region of the world has always been at the top of my bucket list and I am so excited to finally visit. My first stop will be Japan, and I'm so excited to have my brother tag along for the first few countries of the trip! Also, I'm sorry to have been away from social media for a few days - I just got back from a huge trip and needed to take a few days off Country 101/195 ---Fun fact: I actually visited Japan twice in two weeks. As a part of setting the Guinness World Records there are lots of rules that I have to follow. One of them is that I can't stop moving towards my goal for more than two weeks. So I had to fly to Japan and then back to the US to give myself some more time to plan this next trip. I found a cheap, roundtrip flight to reset my clock (pictured in Narita airport) and then really was able to explore Tokyo two weeks later. It definitely sounds crazy but I had other plans fall through and it was actually the closest and easiest country I had left to visit to reset the clock!
Today is a very exciting day because I am finally to country number 100!!!! While my ultimate goal is 195 this has been a milestone I have had my heart set on for a while. It was especially cool to have country 100 be Sweden, as it was actually the first country I ever travelled to on my own. When I stood in this exact spot two years ago I could have never imagined the amazing adventures that travel would end up taking me on. I had an amazing day exploring one of my favorite cities. Stockholm is so charming and I had a great day enjoying the view from Monteliusvägen and just walking through the streets of Galma Stan. I’m so, so excited to have made it to this point in my trek and am even more excited for the rest of the countries to come! Read more about my day in country 100 at the link in my bio. Country 100/195