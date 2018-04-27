Japan. Taylor Demonbreun hat sich ein hohes Ziel gesteckt: Sie will in das Guinness-Buch der Rekorde als schnellste Frau, die alle Länder der Welt bereist hat.

Von general-anzeiger-bonn.de, 27.04.2018

Die 23-jährige Taylor Demonbreun will die ganze Welt bereisen, und das so schnell wie möglich. Damit will sie einen neuen Weltrekord aufstellen: als schnellste und jüngste Frau, die alle Länder der Welt besucht hat.

Entspannung? Fehlanzeige. Alles ist durchgetaktet bei der 23-Jährigen - jede Verspätung kann ihren Plan durcheinander bringen, wie sie jetzt Spiegel Online berichtete. Sie versucht demnach mindestens einen Tag in einem Land zu bleiben. Maximal kann sie sich zwei bis drei Tage Zeit nehmen. In Monaco, zum Beispiel, verbrachte sie keine ganze Stunde - es musste gleich weiter gehen.

Demonbreun startete das Projekt "Weltreise" nach ihrem Studium Anfang 2017. 101 Länder hat sich bereits bereist, ihr fehlen noch 94. An ihrem 24. Geburtstag im Oktober will sie ihr Ziel erreicht haben und in jedem Land der Erde gewesen sein. Aktuell hält die 27-jährige Cassie de Pecol den Rekord. Sie hat 18 Monate gebraucht. Demonbreun will es in 15 Monaten schaffen. ""Ich will Menschen inspirieren, die noch nie zuvor gereist sind", sagte sie Spiegel Online. "Zeigen, wie einfach es ist."

Auch in Krisengebiete muss sie einreisen, um den Weltrekord zu erreichen. Wie sie in den Jemen oder in Syrien einreisen soll, weiß sie allerdings noch nicht. Zwischendurch fliegt sie nach Hause, um Visa zu beantragen, Impfungen zu bekommen und Flüge zu buchen. Ein Vollzeitjob und sicherlich kein Entspannungsurlaub. Ihre Fortschritte lassen sich auf ihrer Internetseite verfolgen. Das Geld für die Reisen hat sie zuvor gesparrt. Und dann gibt es noch immer die netten Hotelangestellten, die sie kostenlos bei sich im Hotel schlafen lassen. Die können immerhin bei einem Weltrekord helfen.