Facebook-Berühmtheit

"Niedlichster Hund der Welt" Boo ist gestorben
20.01.2019 Washington . Er war der "niedlichste Hund der Welt" - nun ist der kleine Zwergspitz Boo im Alter von zwölf Jahren gestorben. Er starb - laut seinen Besitzern - an gebrochenem Herzen.
Der über Facebook zum „niedlichsten Hund der Welt“ aufgestiegene Zwergspitz Boo ist gestorben. Das teilten die in den USA lebenden Besitzer am Samstag (Ortszeit) auf der eigenen Facebook-Seite des kleinen Hundes mit. Demnach starb Boo jetzt im Alter von zwölf Jahren, knapp ein Jahr nach dem Tod seines besten (Hunde-) Freundes Buddy: „Mit tiefster Trauer möchte ich mitteilen, dass Boo heute Morgen entschlafen ist und uns verlassen hat, um zu seinem besten Freund Buddy zu gehen“, schrieb die trauernde Familie.
Dearest friends of Boo, With deepest sadness I wanted to share that Boo passed away in his sleep early this morning and has left us to join his best friend, Buddy. Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort. We know that Buddy was the first to greet him on the other side of that rainbow bridge, and this is likely the most excited either of them have been in a long time. Since starting Boo’s FB page, I’ve received so many notes over the years from people sharing stories of how Boo brightened their days and helped bring a little light to their lives during difficult times. And that was really the purpose of all this...Boo brought joy to people all over the world. Boo is the happiest dog I’ve ever met. He was so easy going that we never had to bother with training. He made the manliest of men squeal with delight over his cuteness and made everyone laugh with his quirky, tail wagging personality. Over the years Boo met some super cool people, a lot of crazy talented people, but most of all so many kind people...friends who gave him endless love, people who prioritized his comfort over getting that perfect picture, partners who understood that Buddy ALWAYS had to be included, and last but definitely not least, the amazing doctors, therapists, and staff at Adobe Animal Hospital and Sage Veterinary Centers for the countless hours of care and dedication they poured into Buddy and Boo. I brought Boo home in the spring of 2006 and so started the greatest, most heartwarming friendship of all time. Shortly after Buddy died, Boo showed signs of heart issues. We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us. He hung on and gave us over a year. But it looks like it was his time, and I’m sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven. Boo, we love you with all our hearts and will miss you until the day we meet again. Have fun running around with Buddy and creating adorable mischief wherever you guys go. Thank you to all of you for following along on their silly adventures over the past 10 years. They sure had a LOT of fun. With love and our deepest gratitude, Boo’s humans
Nach Buddys Tod im Vorjahr seien bei Boo Herzprobleme aufgetreten. „Wir glauben, dass sein Herz brach, als Buddy von uns ging.“ Der kleine Pomeranian Boo hat seine Fans seit 2009 auf einer eigenen Seite im sozialen Netzwerk mit immer neuen Fotos begeistert. Zuletzt hatte er über 16 Millionen Follower. (dpa)