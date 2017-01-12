Für Strategen und Tierfreunde

Digitale Welt
iOS-Gamecharts: Von Katzen und Revolutionen
12.01.2017 Berlin. Die Game-Charts lassen in dieser Woche viel Spielraum für die unterschiedliche Gamer-Interessen. Von Aufbausimulationen über spannende Textadventures bis zum virtuellen Haustier ist eigentlich alles dabei.
Aufbauen, erobern, herrschen: Wie bei allen Teilen der beliebten "Civilization"-Reihe geht es auch im zweiten Teil des Ablegers "Revolution" darum, eine eigene Zivilisation aufzubauen. Das Spielprinzip kommt auf dem großen Bildschirm des iPads besonders gut zur Geltung.
Wer es hingegen minimalistischer mag, sollte sich "Lifeline - das Experiment" einmal ansehen. Das Spiel führt das Erfolgskonzept des Vorgängers weiter. Jede Entscheidung kann den Spieler weiterbringen - oder das Ende bedeuten. Aufwendige Grafik ist nicht nötig, dafür aber jede Menge harter Nerven.
Nach so viel Spannung und Nervenkitzel ist Entspannung natürlich genau das Richtige. "Kleines Kätzchen" hält genau das, was der Name verspricht: In der App kann auf iOS-Geräten eine virtuelle Katze großgezogen werden. Eine detaillierte Grafik rundet die Haustiersimulation ab.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|MONOPOLY Game
|Electronic Arts
|0,99
|2
|Assassin's Creed Identity
|Ubisoft
|0,99
|3
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Kleines Kätzchen - meine Lieblingskatze
|Fox and Sheep GmbH
|2,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
|Atari
|5,99
|7
|Ski Jumping Pro
|Vivid Games S.A.
|0,99
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|9
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX INC
|0,99
|10
|Infinity Blade III
|Epic Games
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Super Mario Run
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|Hill Climb Racing 2
|Fingersoft
|kostenlos
|3
|Lifeline: Das Experiment
|3 Minute Games, LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Block! Hexa Puzzle
|BitMango
|kostenlos
|5
|Rolling Sky
|Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|Piano Tiles 2™(Don't Tap The White Tile 2)
|Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited
|kostenlos
|7
|4 Bilder 1 Wort
|LOTUM GmbH
|kostenlos
|8
|Pro Darts 2017
|iWare Designs Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Quizduell
|FEO Media
|kostenlos
|10
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Kleines Kätzchen - meine Lieblingskatze
|Fox and Sheep GmbH
|2,99
|2
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|6,99
|3
|Assassin's Creed Identity
|Ubisoft
|0,99
|4
|RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
|Atari
|5,99
|5
|MONOPOLY for iPad
|Electronic Arts
|4,99
|6
|Agent A - Ein Rätsel in Verkleidung
|Yak & co
|0,99
|7
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|0,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 16
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|4,99
|9
|Civilization Revolution 2
|2K
|9,99
|10
|The Room Two
|Fireproof Games
|1,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Super Mario Run
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|Hill Climb Racing 2
|Fingersoft
|kostenlos
|3
|Lifeline: Das Experiment
|3 Minute Games, LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|NORTH & SOUTH - The Game
|THQ Nordic GmbH
|kostenlos
|5
|Rolling Sky
|Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|Block! Hexa Puzzle
|BitMango
|kostenlos
|7
|Angry Birds Blast
|Rovio Entertainment Ltd
|kostenlos
|8
|Warp Shift
|FISHLABS
|kostenlos
|9
|Castle Creeps TD
|Outplay Entertainment Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Piano Tiles 2™(Don't Tap The White Tile 2)
|Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited
|kostenlos