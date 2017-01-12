Für Strategen und Tierfreunde

12.01.2017 Berlin. Die Game-Charts lassen in dieser Woche viel Spielraum für die unterschiedliche Gamer-Interessen. Von Aufbausimulationen über spannende Textadventures bis zum virtuellen Haustier ist eigentlich alles dabei.

Aufbauen, erobern, herrschen: Wie bei allen Teilen der beliebten "Civilization"-Reihe geht es auch im zweiten Teil des Ablegers "Revolution" darum, eine eigene Zivilisation aufzubauen. Das Spielprinzip kommt auf dem großen Bildschirm des iPads besonders gut zur Geltung.

Wer es hingegen minimalistischer mag, sollte sich "Lifeline - das Experiment" einmal ansehen. Das Spiel führt das Erfolgskonzept des Vorgängers weiter. Jede Entscheidung kann den Spieler weiterbringen - oder das Ende bedeuten. Aufwendige Grafik ist nicht nötig, dafür aber jede Menge harter Nerven.

Nach so viel Spannung und Nervenkitzel ist Entspannung natürlich genau das Richtige. "Kleines Kätzchen" hält genau das, was der Name verspricht: In der App kann auf iOS-Geräten eine virtuelle Katze großgezogen werden. Eine detaillierte Grafik rundet die Haustiersimulation ab.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 MONOPOLY Game Electronic Arts 0,99 2 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 0,99 3 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 6,99 4 Kleines Kätzchen - meine Lieblingskatze Fox and Sheep GmbH 2,99 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 6 RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari 5,99 7 Ski Jumping Pro Vivid Games S.A. 0,99 8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 9 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,99 10 Infinity Blade III Epic Games 0,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Super Mario Run Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 2 Hill Climb Racing 2 Fingersoft kostenlos 3 Lifeline: Das Experiment 3 Minute Games, LLC kostenlos 4 Block! Hexa Puzzle BitMango kostenlos 5 Rolling Sky Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited kostenlos 6 Piano Tiles 2™(Don't Tap The White Tile 2) Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited kostenlos 7 4 Bilder 1 Wort LOTUM GmbH kostenlos 8 Pro Darts 2017 iWare Designs Ltd. kostenlos 9 Quizduell FEO Media kostenlos 10 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Kleines Kätzchen - meine Lieblingskatze Fox and Sheep GmbH 2,99 2 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 6,99 3 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 0,99 4 RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari 5,99 5 MONOPOLY for iPad Electronic Arts 4,99 6 Agent A - Ein Rätsel in Verkleidung Yak & co 0,99 7 The Room Fireproof Games 0,99 8 Farming Simulator 16 GIANTS Software GmbH 4,99 9 Civilization Revolution 2 2K 9,99 10 The Room Two Fireproof Games 1,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)