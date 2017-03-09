Nichts für schwache Nerven

Digitale Welt

"Rival Gears Racing" ist ein Hochgeschwindigkeitsrennspiel.
09.03.2017 Berlin. Ob Einzelspiel oder Teamspiel, diese Woche wird es risikoreich: Sowohl für Monopoly-Fans als auch für Rennfahrer oder Kleinkriminelle ist der Spaß auf iPhone und iPad vorprogrammiert.

Die Charts der Woche stehen ganz im Licht von Ganoven, Abzocke, Risiko und Raserei. Fliehen aus dem Knast, superschnelle Autorennen und die riesen Pleite bei Monopoly sind bei mobilen Games beliebt.

Für alle die gerne schnelle Autorennen fahren ist "Rival Gears Racing" das richtige. Diese App ist kostenlos und kann alleine oder im Team gespielt werden. Ein Game mit Risiko, man kann hoch gewinnen aber auch hoch verlieren.

Mit "MONOPOLY Game" für 99 Cent kommt das Brettspiel auf das Handy. Ob mit Freunden oder Familie, der Spielspaß ist gesichert. Jedenfalls solange, bis der erste im Gefängnis landet oder pleite ist.

Apropos Gefängnis: "The Escapists" für 3,99 Euro spielt hinter Gefängnismauern. Das Ziel ist es auszubrechen. Dabei müssen Spieler viele Hürden überwinden. Das ist gar nicht so einfach und mit viel Geschick verbunden.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 6,99
2 The Escapists Team17 Software Ltd 3,99
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 MONOPOLY Game Electronic Arts 0,99
5 Hidden Folks Adriaan de Jongh 3,99
6 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 0,99
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99
8 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,99
9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 2,99
10 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 2,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch Atari kostenlos
2 100 Balls - Catch The Balls Reach Mob Inc. kostenlos
3 Dancing Line Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited kostenlos
4 Paper.io Voodoo kostenlos
5 Quizduell FEO Media kostenlos
6 Super Mario Run Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
7 Piano Tiles 2(Don't Tap The White Tile 2) Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited kostenlos
8 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos
9 Color Switch Fortafy Games kostenlos
10 Roll the Ball - slide puzzle BitMango kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 6,99
2 The Escapists Team17 Software Ltd 3,99
3 Turmoil Gamious B.V. 5,99
4 Hidden Folks Adriaan de Jongh 3,99
5 After the End: Forsaken Destiny NEXON M Inc. 3,99
6 Bibi & Tina Puzzle-Spaß Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 2,99
7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
8 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 2,99
9 Legend of Grimrock Almost Human ltd. 4,99
10 Farming Simulator 16 GIANTS Software GmbH 4,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch Atari kostenlos
2 Rival Gears Racing ShortRound Games kostenlos
3 Bubble Witch 3 Saga King kostenlos
4 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos
5 Super Mario Run Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
6 Nightgate Semidome Inc. kostenlos
7 Roll the Ball - slide puzzle BitMango kostenlos
8 Rabbids Crazy Rush Ubisoft kostenlos
9 Paper.io Voodoo kostenlos
10 Angry Birds 2 Rovio Entertainment Ltd kostenlos