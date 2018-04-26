Für Apple-Nutzer

Digitale Welt

Top-Apps: Sternenhimmel und Frühlingsgefühle

Neu in den App Charts: Der Sternenführer "Sky Guide AR".
26.04.2018 Berlin. Im Frühling geht es nicht nur im wahren Leben oft romantisch zu. Auch die App-Charts stehen derzeit im Zeichen der schönen Dinge und Gefühle. Eine App greift sogar nach den Sternen.

Leuchtende Sterne in der Dunkelheit entdecken und magische Momente erleben - das kann man mit "Sky Guide AR" (3,49 Euro). Ob allein oder romantisch zu zweit spielt dabei keine Rolle. 

Mit dem Himmelsführer findet man ganz einfach Sternenbilder, Planeten und Kometen, indem man das Display Richtung Nachthimmel hält. Die Erkennung funktioniert auch ohne jede Datenverbindung und kann daher jederzeit und überall eingesetzt werden. Die kostenpflichtige App für Sternenfans und Romantiker landet in dieser Woche neu in den Top Ten für iPhone und iPad.

Bei der kostenlosen App "Love Balls" dagegen geht es darum, zwei verliebte - aber voneinander getrennte - niedliche Bälle mithilfe selbstgezeichneter Formen zueinander zu bringen. Hierfür ist nicht nur Köpchen, sonern auch viel Vorstellungskraft gefragt. "Love Balls" belegt Rang drei der meistgeladenen Apps für das iPhone und Rang neun für das iPad.

An einem lauschigen Frühlingsabend mit dem oder der Liebsten darf natürlich auch die passende Musik nicht fehlen. Daher erhält der Musikdienst Spotify auf vielen iPhones jetzt einen Stammplatz. Zumindest die kostenlose Version sichert sich damit Platz neun der Charts.

Meistgekaufte iPhone Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 TouchRetouch Adva-Soft 2,29
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Paul Ripke Paul Ripke 3,49
6 Sky Guide AR Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49
7 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
10 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 5,49

Meistgeladene iPhone Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
6 Rise Up Serkan Ozyilmaz kostenlos
7 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
8 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
9 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49
5 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 5,49
6 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
7 MyScript Nebo MyScript 6,99
8 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
9 Sky Guide AR Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

Meistgeladene iPad Apps (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 WzPad für WhatsApp for iPad ZR Apps kostenlos
9 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos
10 Kick the Buddy Chill Fleet kostenlos