Für Apple-Nutzer

Digitale Welt
Top-Apps: Sternenhimmel und Frühlingsgefühle
26.04.2018 Berlin. Im Frühling geht es nicht nur im wahren Leben oft romantisch zu. Auch die App-Charts stehen derzeit im Zeichen der schönen Dinge und Gefühle. Eine App greift sogar nach den Sternen.
Leuchtende Sterne in der Dunkelheit entdecken und magische Momente erleben - das kann man mit "Sky Guide AR" (3,49 Euro). Ob allein oder romantisch zu zweit spielt dabei keine Rolle.
Mit dem Himmelsführer findet man ganz einfach Sternenbilder, Planeten und Kometen, indem man das Display Richtung Nachthimmel hält. Die Erkennung funktioniert auch ohne jede Datenverbindung und kann daher jederzeit und überall eingesetzt werden. Die kostenpflichtige App für Sternenfans und Romantiker landet in dieser Woche neu in den Top Ten für iPhone und iPad.
Bei der kostenlosen App "Love Balls" dagegen geht es darum, zwei verliebte - aber voneinander getrennte - niedliche Bälle mithilfe selbstgezeichneter Formen zueinander zu bringen. Hierfür ist nicht nur Köpchen, sonern auch viel Vorstellungskraft gefragt. "Love Balls" belegt Rang drei der meistgeladenen Apps für das iPhone und Rang neun für das iPad.
An einem lauschigen Frühlingsabend mit dem oder der Liebsten darf natürlich auch die passende Musik nicht fehlen. Daher erhält der Musikdienst Spotify auf vielen iPhones jetzt einen Stammplatz. Zumindest die kostenlose Version sichert sich damit Platz neun der Charts.
Meistgekaufte iPhone Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|TouchRetouch
|Adva-Soft
|2,29
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Paul Ripke
|Paul Ripke
|3,49
|6
|Sky Guide AR
|Fifth Star Labs LLC
|3,49
|7
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|Oddmar
|Mobge Ltd
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPhone Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Love Balls
|Super Tapx
|kostenlos
|4
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Rise Up
|Serkan Ozyilmaz
|kostenlos
|7
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Maps - GPS Navigation
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify Music
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 4
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Project Highrise
|Kalypso Media Group GmbH
|4,49
|5
|Oddmar
|Mobge Ltd
|5,49
|6
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|7
|MyScript Nebo
|MyScript
|6,99
|8
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|9
|Sky Guide AR
|Fifth Star Labs LLC
|3,49
|10
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
Meistgeladene iPad Apps (dpa)
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps - GPS Navigation
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|WzPad für WhatsApp for iPad
|ZR Apps
|kostenlos
|9
|Love Balls
|Super Tapx
|kostenlos
|10
|Kick the Buddy
|Chill Fleet
|kostenlos