Digitale Welt
iPhone- und iPad-Charts
Top-Apps: Für Kreative, Lehrer und Geschäftsleute
28.03.2019 Berlin. Die Apps "Procreate" und "Notability" liefern sich in den iOS-Charts ein Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen. Beide stehen auch in dieser Woche ganz oben auf dem Treppchen, haben jedoch die Plätze getauscht.
Schon seit Wochen stehen die beiden Apps "Procreate" und "Notability" ganz oben in der Gunst der iOS-Nutzer. In dieser Woche tauschen sie die Plätze auf dem Treppchen: "Notability" hat seinen Konkurrenten überholt und den zweiten Platz ergattert.
"Procreate" (10,99 Euro) ist eine App für Kreative. Sie versteht sich als Werkzeugkasten für Künstler, die unterwegs Zeichnungen oder Gemälde anfertigen können. Dabei stehen ihnen unter anderem 136 Pinsel und ein umfangreiches Ebenensystem zur Verfügung.
Mit "Notability" (10,99 Euro) haben iOS-Nutzer hingegen eine App zur Hand, mit der sich schnell und einfach Gedanken notieren oder PDF-Dokumente kommentieren lassen. Für Schüler, Lehrer und Geschäftsleute eignet sie sich besonders gut. Ob zu Hause oder unterwegs, man kann überall papierlos an Texten, Fotos oder Dateien arbeiten.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019
|ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
|8,99
|5
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|8
|Evertale
|ZigZaGame Inc.
|0,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|Afterlight 2
|Afterlight Collective, Inc
|3,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|2
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Pick Me Up™
|tastypill
|kostenlos
|4
|H&M App
|H&M
|kostenlos
|5
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|McDonald’s Deutschland
|McDonald's Deutschland
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|6
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019
|ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
|8,99
|7
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|8
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|17,99
|9
|Scanner Pro
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|10
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
|Gorilla Technologies
|kostenlos
|4
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Apple Store
|Apple
|kostenlos
|7
|TVNOW PREMIUM
|RTL interactive
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Rechner - Standard +
|Huihua Li
|kostenlos
|10
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos