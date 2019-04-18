Digitale Welt
Für iPhone und iPad
Top-Apps: Überall Serien, Filme und Sportevents streamen
18.04.2019 Berlin. Filme, Serien oder Sportevents kann man heute überall auf dem iPad schauen. Das ermöglichen die Apps der jeweiligen Streaming-Anbieter. Eine von ihnen hat sich in dieser Woche einen Platz auf dem Treppchen erkämpft.
Für "Sky Ticket" ist es eine erfolgreiche Woche. Die App verbessert sich in den Charts um vier Plätze. Ganz oben an der Spitze bleibt jedoch "Amazon Prime Video".
Mit der Anwendung des Internetriesen aus Seattle haben iPad-Nutzer Zugriff auf eine riesige Sammlung an Serien, Filmen und Dokumentarfilmen. Diese lassen sich über WLAN herunterladen und danach überall offline ansehen. Wer das Angebot nutzen will, braucht jedoch eine Prime-Mitgliedschaft.
Ähnlich funktioniert die App "Sky Ticket". Die Abonnenten können Sendungen und Sportevents live schauen, ohne dass eine lange Vertragsbindung verpflichtend ist. Wer auf das Angebot nur für kurze Zeit zugreifen möchte, hat die Möglichkeit, das Abonnement monatlich zu kündigen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|7
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|3,49
|9
|WatchChat for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|10
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019
|ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
|8,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Clean Road
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|GLAMOUR Shopping
|Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Stack Ball 3D
|Azur Interactive Games Limited
|kostenlos
|5
|Tiles Hop - EDM Rush
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|6
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|H&M - wir lieben Mode
|H&M
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|5
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|6
|Pixelmator Photo
|Pixelmator Team
|5,49
|7
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Sky Ticket
|Sky
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
|Gorilla Technologies
|kostenlos
|5
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Tiles Hop - EDM Rush
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Pinatamasters
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Stack Ball 3D
|Azur Interactive Games Limited
|kostenlos