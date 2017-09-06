Bonn crime

Bonn. A car thief pretending to be interested in buying a Mini Cooper instead raced off in it before later crashing into traffic lights and writing it off.

An audacious car theft by a 60-year-old in Bonn’s Südstadt led to a car chase and ended in a serious accident on Monday afternoon. The man had been looking at a Mini Cooper in Oskar-Walzel-Straße, which the owner was selling for 25,000 Euro.

At the viewing appointment, the man suddenly sat in the driver’s seat and raced off. The car owner informed the police, who immediately started a search for the driver and the black car, which had conspicuous rally stripes. When the car was spotted by a patrol car in Tannenbusch, the car thief accelerated away. The officers were unable to stop him.

Police discovered him two hours later on Kölnstraße. When the 60-year-old saw the police car coming towards him, he tried to turn left near Kopenhagener Straße and crashed into a traffic light post. The Mini Cooper was a write-off. The uninjured car thief then fled on foot and was stopped a short time later in the park area on Insterburger Straße and arrested.

The criminal police have taken over the investigations. They are also looking at whether the 60-year-old, who is known to police, could be responsible for other similar cases. A white Mini Cooper was stolen from a viewing appointment on Hausdorffstraße in Kessenich the day before around 6.30pm. The car was found the next day in the Bornheim area and secured.

Original text: Bernd Linnerz

Translated by Kate Carey